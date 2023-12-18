Synopsis: A settled atmosphere prevailing over the region will restrict shower activity across the islands today and tonight.
Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: East at 24 to 33 km/h or 15 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 52 km/h or 32 mph..
Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with swells peaking to 2.4 metres or 8 feet. A high surf warning is now in effect mainly for the beaches on the northern and eastern coastllines of the islands..
Sunset today: 5:46 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life