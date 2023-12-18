Synopsis: A settled atmosphere prevailing over the region will restrict shower activity across the islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 33 km/h or 15 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with swells peaking to 2.4 metres or 8 feet. A high surf warning is now in effect mainly for the beaches on the northern and eastern coastllines of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:46 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola