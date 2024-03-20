Synopsis: As a ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place, this along with a relatively stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief late night shower.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight, with a shift in direction to the East by tomorrow..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

