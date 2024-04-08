Synopsis: A weak frontal trough moving into the area could increase the chances of showers during the afternoon period into tonight..

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372