ACCUWEATHER FORECASTERS PREDICT EXTREMELY ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON

Some forecasters are anticipating the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season which begins June 1 to be extremely active.

“The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes and direct U.S. impacts,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva in a report issued by that agency today.

Very warm sea temperatures and the expected onset of La Nina later this year were said to be the features driving this forecast, which calls for between 20-25 named storms. Last year 19 named storms developed, and the 30-year average for named storms is 14.

Forecasts issued in the spring are the earliest and least reliable seasonal forecasts. Seasonal forecasts from NOAA and the Colorado State University are expected in early April.