AIR QUALITY COULD FALL TO MODERATE LEVELS THIS WEEKEND

The Virgin Islands could see a decrease in air quality this weekend. A large plume of Sahara Dust is expected to impact the territory as early as Sunday. Air quality is expected to reduce to moderate levels.

Synopsis: The air quality is down to moderate levels as a result of particulate matters 2.5 and 10,

associated with the fifth surge in Saharan Dust for 2024. The threat of health problems is

elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics, and could potentially cause

them limited health impacts. The air quality could drop further to unhealthy for sensitive groups

in the next 36 hours.

Sensitive groups: People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are the

groups most at risk.

Health implications: Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be

moderate health concerns for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air

pollution.

Caution: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should

limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

