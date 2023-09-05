AL 95 TRACKS SLIGHTLY TO THE SOUTH, DEVELOPS INTO TROPICAL DEPRESSION

Virgin Islands residents are advised to closely monitor the development of the system now called Tropical Depression 13. As of 11:00am, it was located at 12.5°N 40.2°W, which is approximately 1,674 miles (2,694 kilometres) south east of Road Town. It is moving west north-west at 15 mph (27 kph) and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

Based on current projections we should expect the outermost rain bands to move over the Virgin Islands on Sunday which could bring 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75 mm) of rainfall.

Any further shifting of AL95 to the south could bring tropical storm force winds and higher rainfall totals.Models agree that this system is very likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days, however, it is too soon to say with confidence how close the system will pass to the Virgin Islands.

Based on the proximity of the forecast track and the storm’s potential for rapid development, residents are encouraged to have storm plans ready to activate.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.