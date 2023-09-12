ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97 and AL98): Two broad areas of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic are each producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. These lows are forecast to merge in a couple of days, and the combined system is likely to become a tropical depression by this weekend while moving west-northwestward or northwestward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. Forecaster Berg

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. .http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life