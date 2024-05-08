Avoid Flooded And Eroded Roadway On Virgin Gorda May 8

Due to severe flooding and erosion, the roadway between North Sound and Valley on the island of Virgin Gorda is currently in a hazardous condition. The public and motorists are advised to avoid this area until further notice.

Limited to no travel is recommended along the affected roadway until an “all clear” is given. If travel is absolutely necessary, extreme caution is advised when traversing the area.

Recommended Actions:

Avoid the flooded and eroded section of the road between North Sound and Valley.

Monitor local news and official communications for updates on the situation and when the road is deemed safe for travel.

Plan alternative routes if you must travel in the area.

Exercise extreme care and vigilance if you must drive through the affected area.

The Ministry of Communications and Works is working to assess the damage and make the necessary repairs to restore the roadway to safe conditions. The public’s cooperation and patience are appreciated during this time.

For the latest updates, follow the Government of the Virgin Islands’ website at bvi.gov.vg or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BVIGovernment