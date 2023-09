BVI IS NOW ON TROPICAL STORM ALERT

TROPICAL STORM LEE ALERT STATEMENT FROM ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

TUE SEP 5th 2023

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN HAS BECOME TROPICAL STORM LEE…

…LEE COULD BRING SOME IMPACTS TO THE AREA…

๐—” ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—ฎ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฎ, ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐—œ๐˜€๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ต ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—œ๐˜€๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€. ๐—” ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜, ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ, ๐—ฎ ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฒ. ๐—” ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜.

The forecast track of Lee is inherently uncertain due mainly to the notable distance from the Islands. However, a majority of model forecasts continue to indicate that the centre will likely pass a relatively safe distance north of the region. All things considered, in the reasonable worst-case scenario, the system poses an elevated or minor threat to the islands with the potential to cause limited impacts from storm-force winds and high seas, resulting in life-threatening conditions and minor disruptions to daily life.

๐—œ๐˜’๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ.

To ensure your safety, we strongly recommend having your hurricane disaster plan prepared and ready. additionally, please stay actively vigilant and monitor the progress of this cyclone closely.

At 5 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 41.8 West or about 1353 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands or about 1553 miles East-southeast of the British Virgin Islands.

The storm is moving west-northwest near 16 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Lee is forecast to be a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely be a major hurricane by friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the centre.

On its forecast track, Tropical storm Lee could be near the Islands late F Friday or Saturday , as a major tropical cyclone. it is likely that the Islands will be impacted by hazardous seas.

There is also the possibility of minimal storm-force winds. The specific impacts, if any, remain uncertain given the limited confidence in the eventual path, size and intensity of the system.

Note that there are NO WATCHES OR WARNINGS IN EFFECT AT THIS TIME.

Residents should continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Lee and ensure that they have their hurricane season plans prepared.

