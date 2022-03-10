Caribe Wave 2022 Ends

You just experienced a the Caribe Wave earthquake and tsunami response exercise.



The exercise has now ended. The Department of Disaster Management extends thanks to the public and all agencies involved for their participation.



To share feedback on this exercise, please fill in the form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V6B7388.



We would also like to see your photos, so please tag us in your social media posts or share them to the email address above.