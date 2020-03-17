Caribe Wave Exercise Modified

In light of the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Virgin Islands earthquake and tsunami exercise scheduled for March 19 will no longer include an evacuation component.

The Territory will undertake other portions of the Caribe Wave exercise, such as testing emergency communications systems including the early warning sirens; and practicing the Drop, Cover and Hold On technique for responding to earthquakes.

Participants are encouraged to practice other earthquake and tsunami response activities that may apply to their business, home or school; and to share photos of their participation in the exercise using the hashtag #CaribeWaveBVI.