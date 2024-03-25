DDM SEEKING CAMPUS CERT CONTRACTOR

As part of the BVI SMART Schools programme, the Department of Disaster Management is seeking a contractor to provide training and materials related to Campus Community Emergency Response Teams throughout the Virgin Islands educational system.

Campus CERT training should provide knowledge and skill development for staff members in basic disaster response including:

Fire safety and fire extinguisher use

Light search and rescue

Campus CERT organization

Disaster Psychology

Contingency Planning

Full Terms of Reference and instructions to submit an Expression of Interest are available at Campus CERT ToR March 2024.