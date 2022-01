The Department was happy to help BVI CCHA launch a new Business Continuity Plan Template January 17.

DDM staff will also be joining the chamber’s next three Lunch & Learn sessions for those who are ready to turn the template into a complete plan.

Created in partnership with CARICHAM and the ARISE Network (of which the DDM is a member), the template is available to download at https://www.bviddm.com/download/business-continuity-plan-template/