DDM TO JOIN RESEMBID VIRTUAL FORUM JUNE 3

Acting Director Mr. Jasen Penn will join the RESEMBID OCTs Community of Practice Forum, a virtual space that promotes and facilitates the sharing and exchange of ideas, knowledge and practice among the OCTs. With a focus on Resilience, the forum is under the theme ‘Voices from the OCTs.’

The overall objective is to provide an opportunity for implementers of RESEMBID-supported projects to share their experiences and speak on how they plan to use the programme.

Mr. Penn is one distinguished presenter for the third RESEMBID OCT Community of Practice Forum, scheduled for Thursday 3rd June, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. AST, via Microsoft Teams. Other speakers are:

Ms. Lori-Rae Alleyne-Franklin – Chief Statistician, Anguilla Statistics Department

Dr. Erik Boman – Director, St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation

Mr. Glenn Francis – Director, Montserrat Red Cross

The session will be moderated by Mr. Edward Turvill – Programme Manager, RESEMBID

RESMEBID’s goals with the series of forums include:

Facilitating discussion on project ideas currently under development/ consideration. Fostering and strengthening the ‘RESEMBID Community’. Identifying ideas that may be developed by other OCTs into projects.

Join the LIVE interactive discussion by clicking this link.