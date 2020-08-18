DISTURBANCE 2 SHOWING SIGNS OF DEVELOPMENT AS IT MOVES WNW

18TH August 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre is monitoring Invest 98L/Disturbance 2 as it moves across the Atlantic. The system is showing signs of development and they have increased this possibly to 70% in 48 hours. It may become a depression very soon. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of the disturbance as current model forecasts are showing it has a high probability of passing very near to the British Virgin Islands.

Disturbance 1is located along 38.0W, or about 2188 miles east of south east of the British Virgin Islands. It is moving to the west-northwest near 20-25 mph and this motion is forecast to continue over the next 5-7 days. The disturbance could be in the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands late Friday or on Saturday.

Beyond then, there is a high amount of uncertainty with regards to the track. A stronger system likely would track north of the Caribbean and move toward the Bahamas early next week, while a weaker system could move into the Caribbean.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for development this week. It is possible that the disturbance could develop into a moderate tropical storm by the time it makes its closest approach to the Leeward Islands. If the system were to move north of the Caribbean, further intensification could occur.

