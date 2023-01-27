Earthquake Felt in the Virgin IslandsEarthquakeLatest NewsJanuary 27, 20239Views27JanFind All Posts of This Month: 1 - 2023Twitter Facebook Google + Earthquake felt in the Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico Seismic Network reports a preliminary magnitude of 4.7. There is no tsunami watch, warning or advisory for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDSJanuary 26, 2023Weather Forecast For The Virgin IslandsJanuary 27, 2023you may also like6ViewsJanuary 27, 2023by: Nehassie ChalwellWeather Forecast For The Virgin Islands16ViewsJanuary 26, 2023by: Jacob AdolphusEVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS21ViewsJanuary 26, 2023by: Jacob AdolphusWEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS