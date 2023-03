Exercise #CaribeWave and the March test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System has now ended. The Department of Disaster Management extends thanks to the public and all agencies involved for their participation.

To share feedback on this exercise, please fill in the form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave2023feedback

We would also love to see your photos! Please tag us in your social media posts or share them by emailing [email protected]