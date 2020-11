16th November 2020 – A mid to upper level low will continue to linger across the area during the next 3-4 days. Based on the orientation

of this low, along with available moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, there remains a moderate chance of showers over and around the islands during that time.

Some showers could be moderate to locally heavy at times, which could lead to minor flooding in some areas (due to an already saturated

earth).