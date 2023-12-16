EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture will continue to move across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands to generate brief cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts to 44 km/h or 28 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, with northerly swells of 1.8 metres of 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 5:45 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life