EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture will continue to move across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands to generate brief cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts to 44 km/h or 28 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, with northerly swells of 1.8 metres of 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:45 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola