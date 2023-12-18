EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively drier and more stable airmass will support only a slight chance of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 17 mph with possible gusts to 41 km/h or 25 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with swells of 2.1 metres or 7 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:46 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola