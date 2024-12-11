EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS AND BEACH GOERS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: instability and moisture ahead of an incoming trough may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands over the next twenty-four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Northeast at 9 to 30 km/h or 6 to 18 mph with possible higher gusts of up to 43 km/h or 26 mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrain..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. Small craft operators and beach goers should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:40 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:44 pm.

