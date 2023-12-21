EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Some moisture and instability associated with a weak trough could trigger some showers across the islands tonight and tomorrow. Some cool northeasterly winds will also cause the overnight temperatures to once again dip in the teens.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: Tonight; variable at 2mph. Tomorrow, northeast at 6 to 15 mph or 4 to 9 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with swells peaking to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect mainly for the northern and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola