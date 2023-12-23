EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak low level trough is approaching the area. However low moisture levels could restrict appreciable cloudiness and showers over the next twenty four hours. Meanwhile the high surf advisory remains in effect.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, with sweels of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola