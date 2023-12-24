EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively settled weather conditions will prevail across the area during the next 24 hours. However some weak lingering moisture from the tail end of a frontal trough could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and chilly conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies iinitially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief early morning shower, becoming mostly sunny in general thereafter.

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet, with north easterly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola