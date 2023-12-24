close
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

December 24, 2023

Synopsis: Relatively settled weather conditions will prevail across the area during the next 24 hours. However some weak lingering moisture from the tail end of a frontal trough could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and chilly conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies iinitially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief early morning shower, becoming mostly sunny in general thereafter.

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet, with north easterly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains.

Sunrise tomorrow:  6:47 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life