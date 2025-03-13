EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING

Synopsis: High moisture values from the presence of a weakening front will result in a heighten chance of showers over the BVI tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall accumulation could tonight between 5 to 25.4 mm or .20 to 1.00 inch

Weather tonight: Becoming increasingly cloudy with 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a mixture of showers and lighter rain

Winds: Light and variable 4 to 13 km/h or 2 to 8 mph tonight ; and east-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for the northern coastal areas until tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:28 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:28 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster