EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers..

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 19 km/h or 3 to 12 mph becoming light and variable at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola