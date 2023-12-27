EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Low moisture levels will keep shower activities at a minimum.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers



Winds: East to Northeast 7 to 13 km/h or 5 to 8 mph and becoming lighter and variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola