EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent slow-moving trough, along with available pockets of low-level moisture, will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies initially, becoming increasingly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of widespread light rain mixed with periods of moderate showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of widespread light rain mixed with periods of moderate showers mainly after midday..

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.