EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola