EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the British Virgin Islands curtailing cloudiness and shower activity.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 19 km/h or 3 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:48 am.

