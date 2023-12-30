EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a generally stable atmosphere, some shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade with flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers mainly after midnight.
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies at first with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief early morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.
Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life