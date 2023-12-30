EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a generally stable atmosphere, some shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade with flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies at first with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief early morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general thereafter.

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola