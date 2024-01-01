EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere over the area will result in generally settled conditions with only minimal shower activity possible.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola