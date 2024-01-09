EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.