EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Subsidence in association with an anticyclonic flow in the upper levels will act to suppress significant shower activity tonight. However tomorrow, the winds are forecast to get lighter which could result in some localized buildups due to daytime heating

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief, light shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of localized afternoon showers

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming southeasterly tomorrow.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola