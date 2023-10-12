EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Subsidence in association with an anticyclonic flow in the upper levels will act to suppress significant shower activity tonight. However tomorrow, the winds are forecast to get lighter which could result in some localized buildups due to daytime heating
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief, light shower.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of localized afternoon showers
Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming southeasterly tomorrow.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life