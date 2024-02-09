EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and generally settled conditions will prevail across the area. Meanwhile, seas remain hazardous particularly at the coastlines.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast tonight and east-northeast tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet consisting of northerly swells up to 2.4 metres or 8 feet . Therefore a high surf warning is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.

