EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Low moisture levels in the atmosphere across the area will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies in general with a 10 percent or slight chance of an isolated shower.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: North easterly swells reaching 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola