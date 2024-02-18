EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

