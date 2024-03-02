EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few brief showers across the area

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers



Winds: Northeast 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 mph and possible gust to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP