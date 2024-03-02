EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few brief showers across the area
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers
Winds: Northeast 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 mph and possible gust to 50 km/h or 31 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.