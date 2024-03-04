EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Available moisture in the lower atmosphere could cause brief passing showers over the BVI overnight and into tomorrow
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers
Winds: Easterly at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells of 2.1meters or 7 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.
