EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Available moisture in the lower atmosphere could cause brief passing showers over the BVI overnight and into tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Easterly at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells of 2.1meters or 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372