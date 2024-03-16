EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 am.

