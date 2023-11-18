EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, a relatively stable airmass that’s lacking in moisture will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: South-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet, with northerly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:41 pm.

