EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass associated with a building high pressure ridge will continue to persist and restrict any significant shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.. Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372