EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will remain dominant across the area over the next 24 hours. During this time, pockets of low level moisture moving across the area could trigger brief passing showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola