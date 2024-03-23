EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will remain dominant across the area over the next 24 hours. During this time, pockets of low level moisture moving across the area could trigger brief passing showers across the islands.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of brief showers.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.
Winds: East at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life