EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture embeded in the windflow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers tonight. Later tomorrow afternoon the likelihood of cloudiness and showers will increase as a front moves into the area from the northwest.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: South-southeast at 9 to 22 kmh or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.

