EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Settled atmospheric conditions in association with the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with low moisture levels across the region will continue to restrict significant shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola