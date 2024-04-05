EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Settled conditions along with low moisture levels across the region will continue to restrict significant shower activity for the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

