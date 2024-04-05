EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Settled conditions along with low moisture levels across the region will continue to restrict significant shower activity for the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.
Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life