EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture from the passage of a trough will gradually diminish tonight and allow relatively stable conditions to prevail into tomorrow
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with brief overnight showers
Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers with a gradual reduction in clouds and the chance of showers as the day progresses
Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph becoming east-southeast tomorrow.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.
