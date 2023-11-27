EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict shower activity across the region tonight and tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:41 pm.

