EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

April 25, 2024

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable airmass, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will continue to be transported across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief late night shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today:  6:38 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

