EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to be propagated across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.